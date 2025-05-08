"Can do anything to help," Trump urges restraint between India, Pak

Washington DC [US], May 8 : US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) expressed his concern over the escalating situation between India and Pakistan and stated that he would offer any possible help to de-escalate tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

Speaking on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Trump said that both India and Pakistan should work the crisis out.

"Oh it's so terrible! My position is I get along with both. I know both very well and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop and hopefully they can stop now. They've gotten tit for tat, so hopefully they can stop now. But I know we get along with both countries very well. [We have] Good relationships with both. And I want to see it stop," he said.

"And if I can do anything to help, I will I will be there," Trump added.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he is closely monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan, following Indian missile strikes on multiple sites in Pakistan.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Rubio said, "I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo President Trump's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution."

I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 6, 2025

His remarks follow those of President Donald Trump, who earlier in the day acknowledged the reports of the Indian strikes and expressed hope that tensions would de-escalate swiftly.

"We just heard about it as we were walking through the doors of the Oval. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly," Trump said.

The US State Department also addressed the situation, though it refrained from making a detailed assessment.

A spokesperson told ANI, "We are aware of the reports, however, we have no assessment to offer at this time. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments."

