Canada announces rockets and other military aid for Ukraine

Brussels, June 13 (IANS/DPA) Canada will supply Ukraine with rockets, small arms ammunition and remote-controlled weapon mounts for vehicles, Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair announced in Brussels on Thursday.

"Canada will provide Ukraine with 2,300 Canadian Rocket Vehicle 7s or CRV rocket motors," Blair said.

He added, "Canada will send an additional number of rounds of small arms ammunition, as well as 29 Nanuk remote systems," which are remote-controlled weapon mounts for military vehicles.

He said the CRV7s were "formerly used by the Royal Canadian Air Force on our CF-18 aircraft." Meanwhile, "the Nanuk is a remotely-controlled weapon station used by the Canadian Army on our light armoured vehicles."

He added, "This week, Canada is beginning the shipments of a new fleet of 50 armoured vehicles to Ukraine. The first four vehicles are departing Canada this week, and they will be delivered to the Ukrainian armed forces in the coming weeks."

