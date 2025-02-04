Canada announces USD 1.3 billion border plan combat fentanyl flow; Trump pauses tariffs

Washington DC [US], February 4 : US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Canada will implement a USD 1.3 billion border plan aimed at stopping the flow of fentanyl into the United States. In return, Trump said he would pause tariffs on Canadian goods for 30 days following the implementation of the plan.

"Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country", Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump also referenced a statement from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the border plan, which includes "reinforcing the Border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl."

"As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!" Trump added in his post.

Canadian PM Trudeau confirmed the details of the plan in a post on X, stating, "I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border."

I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly…— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 3, 2025

"In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million," Trudeau wrote in his post.

"Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together," he added.

Earlier in the day, US President Trump also announced the "pause" of tariffs on Mexican goods for a month following a meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

As part of the agreement, Mexico will deploy 10,000 soldiers to the US-Mexico border to curb fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration while officials from both countries engage in negotiations.

After the announcement of the US-Mexico deal, some conservative politicians in Canada called for the federal government to deploy the military to the Canada-US border, as reported by CBC.

Canada's Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre urged Trudeau to "send Canadian Forces troops, helicopters and surveillance to the border now" to try and save the Canada-US trade relationship and address Donald Trump's concerns about drugs and migrants, CBC reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor