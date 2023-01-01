Canada, Australia, Morocco add to COVID restrictions on Chinese travellers

Australia on Sunday became the latest country to demand travellers from China provide a negative Covid-19 test before arrival, citing a "lack of comprehensive information" from Beijing about the country's wave of cases Health Minister Mark Butler said the move -- which will take effect from January 5 -- was being made "to safeguard Australia from the risk of potential new emerging variants" and "in recognition of the rapidly evolving situation in China".

Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as COVID-19 cases in the country surge following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules.They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections.China has rejected criticism of its COVID data and said it expects future mutations to be potentially more transmissible but less severe.Air travellers to Canada from China must test negative for COVID-19 no more than two days before departure, Ottawa said on Saturday, joining other nations that have implemented such restrictions.Morocco will impose a ban on people arriving from China, whatever their nationality, from Jan. 3 to avert any new wave of coronavirus infections, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.