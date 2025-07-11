Canada: Carney cites 'vital progress' on fentanyl amid Trump's tariff threat

Ottawa [Canada], July 11 : A day after US President Donald Trump announced a new 35 percent tariff on Canadian goods set to take effect next month, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the country had made "vital progress" in combatting fentanyl, reaffirming Canada's commitment to working with the United States, The Hill reported.

"Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America. We are committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both our countries," Carney wrote on social media late Thursday, according to The Hill.

The new tariff, which was announced alongside levies on other nations, marks an increase from the earlier 25 per cent rate imposed by Trump and is scheduled to take effect from August 1, The Hill stated.

The US President had first raised concerns in February, accusing Canada of enabling the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigration across the northern border. According to The Hill, US Customs and Border Protection has seized approximately 31 pounds of fentanyl on the US-Canada border so far this year.

"If Canada works with me to stop the flow of Fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter," Trump wrote to Carney on Thursday, as reported by The Hill.

The United States and Canada were originally working toward a trade agreement by July 21, but the date has now been extended to August 1 due to Trump's fluctuating tariff strategies, The Hill noted.

Carney, who took office as prime minister in March, has maintained a comparatively cordial relationship with President Trump than his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

"Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses," Carney posted on X. "We are strengthening our trading partnerships throughout the world," The Hill reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor