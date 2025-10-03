Canada: Cinema cancels South Asian film screenings after shooting, arson attempt

Ontario [Canada], October 3 : A Cinema in Oakville, west of Toronto, has announced the cancellation of all South Asian film screenings following a shooting and an attempted arson on its premises in the last week, CBC reported on Thursday (Canada local time).

According to CBC, it was noted that Film.Ca Cinemas said both incidents at its Oakville, Ontario, location occurred overnight while the theatre was closed, hence no one was injured.

It also mentioned that the incidents "may be connected to disagreements" within the South Asian film industry. It added that the decision to halt South Asian film screenings was made in the interest of safety for staff and patrons.

Halton Police, which is probing the matter, said that they are investigating after two suspects used a flammable liquid to set the theatre's entrance doors on fire on September 25, although the blaze remained contained and didn't cause significant damage, CBC reported.

Citing Halton police, it further noted that the police said that in the second incident, shortly before 2 AM on Thursday, a suspect approached the cinema's front entrance and fired a handgun multiple times through the doors. It asked people who have information to contact investigators.

"We remain open for business and will fully co-operate with and assist law enforcement in retrieving any information about the perpetrator and conspirator and bringing them to justice because this just cannot stand," Jeff Knoll, CEO of Film.Ca Cinemas, said in a statement as reported by CBC.

"We recognise that many guests had eagerly anticipated these films, and we sincerely regret any inconvenience and disappointment this decision may cause."

As per CBC, similar incidents, several of which involved drive-by shootings, have previously been reported at other theatres in the Greater Toronto Area and in British Columbia. It also mentioned that some distributors of South Indian films in Canada have alleged that there is an ongoing campaign to prevent popular movies from appearing in Canadian theatre chains as part of an effort to control the market and safeguard profits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor