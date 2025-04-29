Canada Election Result 2025: Mark Carney-Led Liberal Party Wins Elections

The initial projects from different international media and agencies, including Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), were already showing that the ruling party led by Mark Carney will form the government in Canada, but after voting ended, the results showed that the Liberals are set to win more seats in Parliament than the Conservative Party. However, the Liberal Party won the federal elections in the country, which were influenced by the US government, led by President Donald Trump, due to its controversial statements regarding the country, including aggressive trade policies.

In the initial campaign rallies, the talking points were domestic issues such as the cost of living and housing affordability, but after the Trump reciprocal trade war, the focus shifted to US-Canada trade relations.

When the election campaigning began in Canada for the polls, it looked dry for the Liberals. But when Trump said that it would take back Canada by saying that it would become America’s 51st state, this made the Canadians angry, which boosted national pride and helped the Liberals change the mood of the election, winning them a fourth term in office.

The polls are now closed.



For 37 days, in every corner of this country, our team worked to build a stronger Canada.



Thank you to everyone who put so much into this campaign. pic.twitter.com/1Xj0R1B094 — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 29, 2025

"The polls are now closed. For 37 days, in every corner of this country, our team worked to build a stronger Canada. Thank you to everyone who put so much into this campaign," said Mark Carney in a post on X.

I congratulate Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party on their success in Canada’s election. I’m confident Mark will be a strong leader for the fundamental values and interests Canadians and Americans share. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 29, 2025

Former US President Joe Biden congratulated Canadian leader Mark Carney and the Liberal Party on winning the polls. "I congratulate Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party on their success in Canada’s election. I’m confident Mark will be a strong leader for the fundamental values and interests Canadians and Americans share," Biden wrote on X.