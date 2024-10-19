"Canada is intensely interested in escalation" Policy experts on the India-Canada row

New Delhi [India], October 19 : Leading foreign policy experts have expressed their views on how Canada's rogue allegations have strained the relationship between the two countries.

In an interview to ANI, defence expert Shiwalee Deshpande said that the relations have soured significantly between the two countries. "The matters are very, very serious and the relations are strained because of the comments made by Justin Trudeau."

Commenting on the Indian government's decision to call back Indian diplomats from Canada and expelling Canadian diplomats from India, she noted that it was, "A very strong step taken by the Indian government. It showed to the whole world that don't mess with India, otherwise India would come out to be very, very strong.

"India will give it bad, and you will have to face the consequences", she said.

India and Canada are facing a riff due to Canada alleging India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, charges which India has denied since day one and has een requesting the Canadian government to provide a proof of, which Canada has not done since over a year of these allegations being levelled against India.

Deshpande said , "The reaction of India is going to be very strong and this is all because of Justin Trudeau's statement which was very childish. India is a very powerful nation and India can take these tough steps."

"Now he has taken the statement back, but first making a statement, then taking it back, does not suit a Prime Minister of a nation. And does not solve the problem at all."

KP Fabian, who served as India's Ambassador to Canada commented on the deterioration of India-Canada ties. He reiterated the stand of Ministry of External Affairs, "We reserve the right to take further action" and said its "quite possible' that India may ask more Canadian diplomats to leave in order to maintain the equality of numbers for the diplomats posted by the two countries.

Commenting on Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly's allegations of Indian diplomats involvement in the death of Nijjar, Fabian said, "Canada is intensely interested in escalating. They are not looking for de-escalation. Because even if she had to give a warning, the diplomatic practice is to give it through diplomatic channels and not to talk to the media. It's clear."

Calls for de-escalation are being made by various quarters of both the Indian and Canadian society.

