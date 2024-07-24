"Canada is our land": MP Chandra Arya defends Hindu-Canadians against separatist leader's demands

Ottawa [Canada], July 24 : In a staunch response to separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's video demanding him and his Hindu-Canadian friends return to India, Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya said that Canada is their land and that they have enriched the multicultural fabric of the country.

He emphasised that Hindus have come to Canada from all parts of the world and have significantly contributed to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Sharing a post on X, the Canadian MP wrote, "In response to my condemnation of the vandalism of the Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton and other acts of hate and violence by Khalistan supporters in Canada, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice has released a video demanding me and my Hindu-Canadian friends to go back to India."

In response to my condemnation of the vandalism of the Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton and other acts of hate and violence by Khalistan supporters in Canada, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice has released a video demanding me and my Hindu-Canadian… pic.twitter.com/vMhnN45rc1— Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) July 24, 2024

Arya further noted that Hindu-Canadians, with their long history of Hindu culture and heritage, have enriched the multicultural fabric of Canada.

He did not shy away from holding the Khalistani extremists accountable for "polluting" Canada.

"We Hindus have come to our wonderful country, Canada, from all parts of the world. From every country in South Asia, many countries in Africa and Caribbean, and many other parts of the world, we have come here and Canada, is our land," the Canadian MP wrote.

"We have made and continue to make an immense positive and productive contribution to the socio-economic development of Canada. With our long history of Hindu culture and heritage, we have enriched the multicultural fabric of Canada. Our land is being polluted by Khalistani extremists abusing our freedoms guaranteed by our Canadian Charter of Rights," he further added.

In a troubling recurrence of targeted attacks on Hindu places of worship, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton fell victim to vandalism again this week.

Member of Parliament for Nepean, Chandra Arya, voiced deep concern over the escalating incidents of hate-fueled violence directed at Hindu-Canadian communities.

"The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalised again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia, and other places in Canada are being vandalised with hateful graffiti," Arya said in a post on X on Tuesday, sharing the picture.

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance. Last year, a Hindu temple in Windsor suffered defacement with anti-India graffiti, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for action from both Canadian and Indian officials.

Earlier incidents in Mississauga and Brampton saw temples similarly targeted, drawing strong reactions from the Indian community in Canada.

Arya, a Liberal member of Parliament known for his advocacy on multicultural issues, pointed to the impunity enjoyed by Khalistani extremists in Canada, citing instances where their rhetoric has openly incited hatred and violence.

Canadian law enforcement agencies have been urged to take proactive measures to address these threats and ensure the safety and security of all religious communities in Canada.

The incidents have prompted renewed discussions on bolstering security measures around Hindu temples and enhancing efforts to combat extremist propaganda.

