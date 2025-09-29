Canada lists Bishnoi Gang as terrorist entity under Criminal Code

Ottawa [Canada], September 29 : The Canadian government has listed Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under its Criminal Code.

A press release issued by the Canadian government said that acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation.

"That is why Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced today that the Government of Canada has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code," the press release said.

As a now-listed entity, the Bishnoi Gang has met the definition of a "terrorist group under Canada's Criminal Code," the release said.

"A terrorist listing means anything owned by that group in Canada property, vehicles, money can be frozen or seized and gives Canadian law enforcement with more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment. For example, it is a criminal offence for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group," the release said.

"It is also an offence to directly or indirectly provide property knowing that it will be used by or benefit a terrorist group. The Criminal Code listing can also be used by immigration and border officials to inform decisions on admissibility to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act," it added.

The Bishnoi Gang, the release said, "is a transnational criminal organization operating primarily out of India".

"They have a presence in Canada and are active in areas with significant diaspora communities. The group engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation. They create a climate of insecurity in these communities by targeting them, their prominent community members, businesses and cultural figures," the release said.

It said that listing the Bishnoi Gang will help Canadian security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies "in combatting their crimes and making communities safer".

"Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community and as a government it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes," Anandasangaree said.

The release said there are now 88 terrorist entities listed under Canada's Criminal Code.

It said listing is an important tool that supports criminal investigations and strengthens the RCMP's (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) ability "to prevent and disrupt terrorist activity in Canada".

