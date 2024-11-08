Canada passes motion rejecting China's sovereignty claim over Taiwan

Canada [Ottawa] November 8, : The Canadian House of Commons has passed a motion unanimously affirming that UN Resolution 2758 does not grant the People's Republic of China (PRC) sovereignty over Taiwan, nor does it decide Taiwan's future involvement in the UN or other international organizations.

According to the Taipei Times, the motion, introduced by Yves Perron, president of the Bloc Quebecois, was said to have been unanimously agreed upon by all parties prior to the meeting on November 7.

While reading the motion in French, he stated that Canada and Taiwan are strengthening their relationship, with growing economic and cultural exchanges. The two sides are also collaborating in areas such as bilateral trade, investment, technology, education, youth exchanges, industry, art, culture, and indigenous peoples' affairs.

He added that the outcome is positive and aligns with Canada's foreign policy. Members of the Canadian House of Commons, he said, would continue to advocate with international allies for Taiwan's meaningful participation in global organizations, including the WHO and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The report further stated that he later wrote in a social media post that China is distorting the meaning of UN Resolution 2758 to justify its military activities in Taiwan's airspace and territorial waters. He also stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping is using the resolution to issue threats and bolster his claim over Taiwan.

The resolution, passed during the 26th UN General Assembly, led to the People's Republic of China (PRC) taking over the UN seat previously held by the Republic of China (ROC), which governs Taiwan. Crucially, the resolution did not mention Taiwan or the ROC by name, leaving Taiwan's political status unresolved, according to CNA.

Perron was one of two Canadian lawmakers who visited Taiwan in July to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) summit.

Last month, the European Parliament also adopted a resolution affirming that UN Resolution 2758 does not affect Taiwan's participation in the UN or other international bodies and rejected any unilateral attempt to alter the "status quo" in the Taiwan Strait as unacceptable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor