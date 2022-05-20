Canada reports first two cases of Monkeypox disease in country

Two cases of Monkeypox disease have been reported in Canada on Thursday night. Europe and North America are still adding a number of Monkeypox cases in the countries. “Tonight, the Province of Quebec was notified that two samples received by the NML (National Microbiology Laboratory) have tested positive for monkeypox. These are the first two cases confirmed in Canada," the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

The authorities said in Montreal, Quebec’s largest city other suspected cases are under investigation. Montreal public health officials said that they have suspected 17 cases of the diseases. Symptoms of Monkeypox are fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday stated, that anyone “can spread monkeypox through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or shared items (such as clothing and bedding) that have been contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox."

