Canada slams China's sanctions against civil society organisations, human rights advocates

Ottawa [Canada], December 25 : The Canadian government condemned China's imposition of sanctions on two Canadian civil society organisations and 20 human rights advocates, calling it an arbitrary target against those speaking for human rights.

The country also expressed solidarity with the targeted groups, and called China to "respect its obligations under international law."

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Canadian government said, "On December 22, 2024, the Government of the People's Republic of China arbitrarily targeted two Canadian civil society organizations and twenty human rights campaigners with sanctions."

"Global Affairs Canada expresses solidarity with the members of the Canadian Tibet Committee and the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and condemns the decision by the Chinese government to punish them for speaking out for human rights." the statement added.

The statement further underlined that Canada would not tolerate any threats, acts of violence, or harassment against people in Canada, or their families and friends, because of their political opinions or to silence dissenting viewpoints.

"Multiple independent United Nations experts and other established multilateral mechanisms have called on China to respond meaningfully to credible allegations of human rights violations. China must respect its obligations under international law. Canada views scrutiny of its own human rights record as an opportunity to improve its performance, and continues to call on China to do so, as well," the statement added.

The government also advised Canadians in China to exercise caution due to the risk of arbitrary law enforcement.

"Canada continues to urge all Canadians in China to exercise a high degree of caution in China due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws. Global Affairs Canada stands ready to offer consular assistance to any Canadian nationals in China impacted by these sanctions," the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) condemned the Chinese government's sanctions against Uyghur, and Tibetan organisations in Canada.

WUC criticised China's decision to impose sanctions on the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project (URAP) and its leadership, including former WUC Director of the Legal Committee, Mehmet Tohti, along with 14 of its staff members and experts.

According to a press release by the WUC, the Chinese government has also sanctioned Samphe Lhalungpa, Chair of the Canada Tibet Committee, and four other members.

The WUC had urged the Canadian government to take immediate steps to safeguard these organisations and individuals, who are lawfully and peacefully operating within Canada.

On December 22, a Chinese state-run media outlet stated that the sanctions followed Canada's decision to sanction eight current and former Chinese government officials, including Chen Quanguo, Erkin Tuniyaz, Shohret Zakir, Peng Jiarui, and Wu Yingjie, for their involvement in orchestrating the Uyghur genocide in East Turkistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor