Canada Violence: Brampton Mayor to introduce motion barring protests at places of worship

Ottawa [Canada], November 4 : Hours after an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton witnessed a "violent disruption", the city's mayor, Patrick Brown announced that he will be bringing in a motion in the city council to prohibit protesting at places of worship in the city.

Brown said he has asked the City solicitor to look into the legality of the law for the next scheduled meeting of City Council.

"Places of worship should safe spaces that are free of violence and intimidation. I have asked our City solicitor to look into the legality of such a by-law for our next scheduled meeting of City Council," read a post by the mayor on X on Monday.

I will be bringing a motion to our #Brampton City Council which would look at prohibiting protests at places of worship. Places of worship should safe spaces that are free of violence and intimidation. I have asked our City solicitor to look into the legality of such a by-law… — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) November 4, 2024

The incident occurred on Sunday (local time) outside a consular camp organised in collaboration with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.

Earlier, the Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the "violent disruption" by 'anti-India' elements outside a consular camp. The high commission also said that any further events will be organised "contingent on security arrangements" made by the local authorities.

"We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto," read the statement by the High Commission.

"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine counsular work being organised by our consulated with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safetry of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place," the statement added.

The statement also highlighted other incidents of disruption during a consular camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2 and 3.

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists. Emphasising the importance of religious freedom, Trudeau asserted that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

Sharing a post on X, Trudeau wrote, "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident."

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.

