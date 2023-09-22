Canada: Winnipeg Police confirms death of gangster Sukhdool Singh

Ottawa [Canada], September 22 : Winnipeg Police Service confirmed the death of gangster Sukhdool Singh Gill in Canada's Winnipeg, saying that its homicide unit had identified the victim as Gill and his family members have been informed of his killing.

It added that an investigation is being conducted into the matter.

In a statement, Winnipeg Police Service said, "The Homicide Unit has now identified the victim as 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill, and notifications to family members have been made. The investigation is ongoing."

The Winnipeg Police Service on September 20, around 10 am (local time), responded to an incident in the North Inkster Industrial area, according to the statement.

North District General Patrol officers, assisted by members of the Tactical Support Team, reached at a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive, where they found a deceased adult male victim, Winnipeg Police Service said in a statement.

The victim was taken to the hospital and the homicide unit started the investigation. No arrests have been made.

On Thursday, multiple Indian agencies corroborated reports of the death of wanted gangster Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, in Winnipeg, Canada. Sources say Duneke was shot dead by an unidentified assailant. Duneke's death was also confirmed by his family in Punjab.

"His uncle and daughter here have given information about his death. We are authenticating the details. As per our record 15-16 cases are registered against him," said SSP Moga J Elanchezhian.

Sukhdool Singh was murdered to avenge the killing of Gurlal Brar, a close relative of US-based gangster Goldy Brar, according to sources.

A gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the murder earlier on Thursday, claiming that Sukhdool Singh was killed when he was at his flat in Winnipeg city. Sources said the murder was executed by two gang members, who pumped eight bullets into the head of Sukhdool at a corner house where he lived in Winnipeg.

Further, according to sources, Goldy Brar was monitoring the hit and wanted people to know Sukhdool had been killed for the murder of his cousin Gurlal. Notably, the murder of Gurlal Brar, a close relative of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, in October 2020, allegedly triggered a rivalry between the gangs of Davinder Bambiha and Lawrence Bishnoi.

A former student leader of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), Gurlal Brar was shot dead in October 2020 by two motorcycle-borne men who pumped at least six bullets into his body outside a nightclub in Chandigarh’s Phase-1 Industrial Area. Gurlal had been facing several criminal cases. The murder was executed by alleged members of the Davinder Bambiha gang.

Sukhdool was part of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga district. He fled Punjab in 2017 allegedly with the help of local policemen. Sukha Duneke obtained a passport and police clearance certificate on forged documents with the help of these policemen to flee to Canada, even as seven criminal cases were registered against him.

Sukhdool Singh was allegedly associated with the pro-Khalistan outfits and was said to be linked to Canada-based Khalistan operative Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dala a designated terrorist in India.

Duneke mostly made calls for extortion and indulged in contracted killings. More than 20 criminal cases of murder and other heinous crimes have been registered against him in Punjab and nearby states.

