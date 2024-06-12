Canada's border workers reach tentaive deal to avoid strike

Ottawa, June 12 The Canadian government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) said that they have reached a tentative agreement to avoid potential job action at the country's borders.

Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said on Tuesday in a news statement that upon ratification, the renewed collective agreement will apply to nearly 11,000 employees, Xinhua news agency reported.

The renewed Border Services Group collective agreement will include wage enhancements and other benefits for employees, said the statement without sharing details of the agreement.

Should this tentative agreement be ratified by members, the government will have reached an agreement with 18 bargaining units covering more than 84 per cent of the public service, the statement added.

Full details of the tentative agreement will be announced once the ratification kit is available for members on June 13, PSAC said in a statement.

Job action was postponed on June 7 after mediation talks were extended.

More than 9,000 members of the border union threatened to begin job action across the country starting June 14 if an agreement is not reached.

Job action by Canada Border Services Agency personnel in 2021 nearly brought commercial cross-border traffic to a standstill, causing major delays at airports and borders across the country and a marathon 36-hour bargaining session to reach an agreement.

