Canada's Employment Minister resigns

Ottawa, Nov 21 The Canadian Prime Minister's Office announced that the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault is out of the cabinet.

In a statement, Justin Trudeau's office said that the Prime Minister and Boissonnault have agreed that the minister will step away from the cabinet effective immediately, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Boissonnault will focus on clearing the allegations made against him," the statement said.

Boissonnault has been facing scrutiny for months on his connections to a former medical supply business he previously co-owned as well as his past descriptions of his family's Indigenous history.

Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor will take on Boissonnault's responsibilities, according to local media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor