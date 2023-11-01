Canada's support for Khalistan shows political opportunism: Rising concern for Canada

New Delhi [India], November 1 : Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's apparent support for Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar sets an example of the risks taken by these politicians playing vote-bank politics to win elections, even when it means aligning with extremist fringe elements, as author Dr Jasneet Bedi wrote in Khalsa Vox.

Canadian PM Trudeau's stance on Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and his support seem to have strengthened the Khalistan extremists.

Noting that such actions could impact Canada, he wrote that these troubling incidents underscore the need to address the perils of the dangerous game before it jeopardises domestic peace, harmony and security.

This dangerous game of political opportunism poses a clear and present danger to host countries like Canada, Khalsa Vox reported.

The immense support for Nijjar, who has ties to the terrorist outfit Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), has left many Canadians puzzled.

Although political leaders should represent unity, diversity and the well-being of all citizens, it seems that electoral considerations sometimes lead them to a more perilous and unfaithful path, which further undermines the values that Canada stands for.

Moreover, Trudeau's blame on India for Nijjar's death without providing concrete evidence only adds to their division, reported Khalsa Vox.

Such actions not only boost extremism but further crumble trust between nations, which is somehow important for maintaining international peace and cooperation.

Notably, it is time for politicians to prioritise the well-being and unity of their own country over these short-term political gains.

Furthermore, one extreme consequence of this rising extremism is the rise in drug-related cases and crimes, where many of them have involved Sikhs, including truckers to manage the logistics, according to Khalsa Vox.

Although it is important to avoid generalising an entire community based on the actions of a few, it must be noted that these patterns are a matter of concern.

For instance, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) 2020 report highlighted the connection between some individuals involved with the Khalistan movement and criminal activities like drug trafficking, extortion, money laundering, and kidnapping.

Adding to this, the report also stated that these individuals often have links with Mexican drug cartels, facilitating the smuggling of cocaine into Canada, reported Khalsa Vox.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, these groups are connected with South Asian gangs involved in cross-border smuggling of heroin, according to the RCMP's findings.

Reportedly, these connections between extremism, criminality and drug trafficking represent a serious threat to the security and well-being of all Canadians.

However, it is important to address these issues with a comprehensive approach, with a focus on education, social integration, and community engagement, rather than alienating any specific group or ethnicity.

Moreover, politicians must be held accountable for their actions, especially when they try to play with the flames of extremism for their electoral gain, Khalsa Vox reported.

