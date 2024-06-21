Canadian court upholds no-fly list for Sikh separatists

Toronto [Canada], June 21 : Canada's Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal of two alleged Khalistan supporters who sought to be taken off from a no-fly list they were placed on in 2018.

Bhagat Singh Brar and Parvkar Singh Dulai, also known as Parry Dullai had sought removal from Canada's no-fly list after being barred from boarding flights in Vancouver in 2018, the Globe and Mail reported.

The court noted that, based on confidential security information, there were reasonable grounds to suspect that the two men intended to travel by air to commit terrorism offences.

The Canada based publication reported that this week's ruling confirmed the previous decision by a lower court, upholding the constitutionality of the country's Secure Air Travel Act.

This legislation grants the public safety minister authority to prohibit individuals from flying if there are "reasonable grounds to suspect they will threaten transportation security or travel by air to commit a terrorism offence."

Brar and Dulai argued that their inclusion on the no-fly list infringed on their Charter rights.

However, the court found the legislation justified and determined that the confidential portions of the court process were procedurally fair.

Judge David Stratas, writing for the three-judge panel, emphasised the necessity of balancing individual rights with national security concerns. He highlighted that the stakes for the government in preventing terrorism and ensuring security are "sky-high," thus justifying some degree of leeway for Parliament.

This development comes shortly after Canada honoured Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Parliament, a move that underscored ongoing concerns about Khalistan terrorism.

Parry Dullai, a close associate of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, runs "Channel Punjabi" from Surrey and "Global TV" from Chandigarh.

Sources indicate that Bhagat Singh Brar is the son of Lakhbir Singh Brar, also known as Lakhbir Singh Rode. Rode, a prominent Khalistani separatist, led the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and was connected with the Khalistan Zindabad Force.

Brar serves as the General Secretary of the Ontario Gurudwara Committee, is affiliated with the ISYF-R (Canada Chapter), and is a member of the Jot Prakash Gurdwara Committee.

This ruling serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat posed by Khalistan terrorism to global security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor