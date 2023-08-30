Canadian farmers to produce less crops due to dry conditions

Ottawa, Aug 30 Canadian farmers are projected to produce less wheat, canola, barley and oats in 2023, according to recent yield model estimates using satellite imagery and agroclimatic data, the national statistical agency said.

Statistics Canada said that decreased production for most crops was driven by lower yields because of dry conditions in western Canada across much of the Prairies, reports Xinhua news agency.

Wheat production is projected to decrease by 14.2 per cent year over year to 29.5 million tonnes in 2023. The yields are expected to fall by 18.6 per cent to 41.2 bushels per acre, offsetting higher anticipated harvested area, which is expected to rise 5.6 per cent to 26.3 million acres.

Canola production is expected to fall by 6.1 per cent to 17.6 million tonnes in 2023.

The yields are expected to fall 8.8 per cent to 35.4 bushels per acre, while harvested area is expected to increase 3 per cent to 21.9 million acres.

Barley production is expected to fall by 20.7 per cent to 7.9 million tonnes in 2023 and oat production is to fall by 53.5 per cent to 2.4 million tonnes, the lowest production in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, corn for grain production is projected to increase by 1.3 per cent to 14.7 million tonnes in 2023 and soybean production is expected to rise by 2.9 per cent to 6.7 million tonnes due to higher harvested areas, the agency said.

Statistics Canada has relied on satellite technology and agroclimatic data to model preliminary crop yields and production since 2016.

