Canadian FM Anita Anand to visit India next week

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand is scheduled to visit India next week, marking her first official trip to the country since assuming the role earlier this year.

The visit comes amid ongoing efforts to reset bilateral ties between India and Canada.

Ahead of the trip, External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar met Anand on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 29, describing it as a "good meeting" and welcoming the appointment of high commissioners as a positive step in rebuilding ties. He also said "look forword to welcoming" FM in India.

"A good meeting with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada this morning in New York. The appointment of High Commissioners is welcome as we rebuild ties. Discussed further steps in that regard today. Look forward to welcoming FM Anand in India," Jaishankar wrote on X.

The visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney at the G7 Summit in June, signalling a thaw after over two years of strained relations.

India and Canada are working to improve their ties after tensions rose in 2023. The strain began when then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India strongly rejected the charge, calling it politically motivated, and accused Ottawa of providing a safe haven to Khalistani terrorists.

In August, both countries reinstated their high commissioners. India's High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik took charge in Ottawa, and Canada's new High Commissioner Christopher Cooter took charge in Delhi.

Last month, Canada's Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison and National Security Advisor Nathalie G. Drouin visited Delhi to meet Indian officials. They had agreed to restart key dialogues that had been paused during Trudeau's tenure and to bring back diplomatic staff.

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also held detailed talks with his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin. The discussions focused on restoring stability and improving trust between the two countries after months of diplomatic tension.

The bilateral reset gained momentum last month with the appointment of Christopher Cooter as Canada's High Commissioner to India, filling a vacancy that had been open since October 2023, and the resumption of national security advisor-level talks in New Delhi.

