Canadian Government Announces Temporary Immigration Reduction To Witness Population Decline

The Canadian federal government has announced a new immigration strategy aimed at temporarily reducing population growth, resulting in a projected slight decline in the population for 2025 and 2026. This decision is part of the country’s Immigration Levels Plan for 2025-2027.

Canada's population has consistently risen each year since 1867, primarily driven by immigration. As per Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada, the new immigration plan is projected to lead to a modest decline of 0.2 percent in the population for both 2025 and 2026. However, growth is anticipated to rebound in 2027, with an expected increase of 0.8 percent.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government faced criticism for its initial plan to welcome 500,000 new permanent residents annually over the next two years. On Thursday, Trudeau announced that the target for next year will be adjusted to 395,000 new permanent residents, with further reductions to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027. This revised forecast reflects lowered immigration targets across various streams in the upcoming years. The statement also highlights that factors such as temporary resident outflows, natural population losses, and other influences will contribute to the anticipated decline.

