"Canadian govt unequivocally stands against terrorism": PM Mark Carney calls Kanishka bombing "deadliest attack" in Canada's history

Ottawa [Canada], June 24 : Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has described the Air India 182 Kanishka bombing as the "deadliest attack" in the country's history and said that the Canadian government "unequivocally stands against terrorism."

In a post on X, Carney stated, "40 years ago, Canada faced the deadliest terrorist attack in its history. Today, we mourn the 268 Canadian victims of the Air India bombing and all who have been killed in acts of terrorism a sombre reminder of our commitment to fight violent extremism and keep Canadians safe."

On June 23, 1985, Air India Flight 182 was blown up by the Canada-based Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa near Cork, resulting in the deaths of all 329 passengers on board.

Mark Carney expressed Canada's commitment to work with its allies and partners to detect, prevent and respond to the threat of terrorism and violent extremism.

In a statement on the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, Carney stated, "As we mark the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, we remember the victims of the Air India bombing and all others who have lost their lives to terrorism. Canada will continue to work with our allies and partners, at home and around the world, to better detect, prevent, and respond to the threat of terrorism and violent extremism."

"Canada's new government unequivocally stands against terrorism, and we will deliver on our mandate of change to keep communities safe," he added.

Canada's Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre, called the Kanishka bombing "the worst mass murder" in history. He expressed the Conservative Party's commitment to defeating terrorism, protecting the innocent, and upholding freedom.

"Today we remember the 329 innocent lives lost in the Air India Flight 182 bombingmost of them Canadians. It remains the worst mass murder in our history. On the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, we remember these souls and resolve to fight terrorism at home and abroad, in all its forms. Canada's Conservatives will always be committed to defeating terrorism, protecting the innocent and upholding freedom," Poilievre posted on X.

On Monday, Canada's Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, joined Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin to pay tribute to the Kanishka victims at the Ahakista Memorial in Ireland. During the event, the three leaders laid a wreath at the Ahakiska Memorial to pay homage to the victims.

During the event, the Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor Joe Carroll, laid a wreath at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork. People in large numbers were present to pay tribute to the victims of the Kanishka bombing. School students also paid musical tribute to victims at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork.

