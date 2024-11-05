Canadian Hindus express outrage over attacks on Hindu temples, call for strict action against perpetrators

Brampton [Canada], November 5 : Over a thousand Canadian Hindus on Monday expressed their anger following repeated attacks on Hindu temples in the country and pressed the Canadian administration to take stricter actions against the extremists attacking the religious sites.

The protestors expressed their loyalty to Canada and affirmed that they wanted good relations between India and Canada.

One of the participants of the solidarity rally, said, "One thing is clear today - Canada mein hamari jaan hai aur Hindustan mein hamari jaan basti hai. Hindu Canadians are very loyal to Canada."

"What is happening to Hindu Canadians is not right. The time has come for all politicians here to know that what is happening with Hindu Canadians is wrong...We want Canada to treat Hindus well...We want India and Canada relations to strengthen, we are against those who are against this," he added.

Another Canadian resident, Rishabh who took part in the solidarity rally said that he had come here in support of Hindus and demanded justice.

"We are deeply hurt as Hindus, by what happened here yesterday. We have come here in support of the Hindu community. The Hindu community has contributed so much to Canada and we are progressive, we add so much economic value. We follow law and order wherever we go - be it in Canada or anywhere else.," Rishabh said.

"It is shocking to see the reaction of politicians, of police, how they have treated us...We have come here in support. All we are asking is, for justice to be served. Rule of law to be followed and perpetrators should be tried under rule of law," he added.

Another Indian-Canadian protestor said they had gathered to showcase how they were discriminated against by the police.

"We are gathered here in anguish today to protest what happened with us yesterday. It has been happening with us for about 20 years. We have been consistently discriminated...We have gathered here to showcase how we were discriminated against by the Police yesterday. Despite that, all Hindus have gathered and protested here peacefully," he said.

On Sunday, an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple witnessed a "violent disruption" in Brampton, near Toronto. The rise in attacks against Hindu temples has raised deep concerns among the Hindu-Canadian community.

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada, shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

Earlier, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) in a post on X highlighted the multiple attacks on Hindu temples across Canada during the Diwali weekend and called on to stop the "Hinduphobia" in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the "deliberate attack" and said that "cowardly attempts to intimidate" Indian diplomats were appalling and New Delhi expects Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

Prior to this, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the incident and called on the Canadian government to protect the places of worship from such attacks.

The Indian High Commission in Canada also condemned the "violent disruption" by 'anti-India' elements outside a consular camp. The high commission also said that any further events will be organised "contingent on security arrangements" made by the local authorities.

There has been a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance in Canada.

India has repeatedly expressed its deep concern about extremism and the culture of violence and anti-India activities in Canada and has sought action against these activities.

