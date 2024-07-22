Canadian killed by Israeli forces after attempted stabbing attack near Gaza

Jerusalem, July 22 A Canadian citizen was shot and killed by Israeli forces on Monday after he attempted to stab security personnel outside the Gaza Strip, in what police described as "a terror attack."

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) released a press statement saying the suspect arrived at the entrance of Netiv HaAsara, an Israeli community adjacent to the Gaza Strip, after entering Israel as a tourist on Sunday. He stepped out of his vehicle and "threatened with a knife members of the community's rapid response team operating in the area."

The team responded with fire and "neutralized" the suspect. The police later pronounced his death, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police released a photo of the kitchen knife and said the suspect used it to perpetrate the attack. Video footage on social networks showed two men opening fire at the suspect before his body was taken into an ambulance.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that he was chanting "Free Palestinian!" during the attempted attack and said he was carrying it out because "Israel kills people in Gaza."

Israel's emergency service Magen David Adom reported that there were no other casualties.

