Canadian MP Chandra Arya condemns Khalistani extremism, says Canada must recognise threat

Ottawa [Canada], October 17 : Canadian Member of Parliament, Chandra Arya spoke on the Khalistan issue going on in the nation and said that the administration in Canada recognise the thereat posed by Khalistani extremism and cooperate with.

In a statement posted on Thursday on X, he said, "I have heard concerns from Hindus across Canada regarding recent developments. As a Hindu Member of Parliament, I too have experienced these concerns firsthand. Last week, I could safely participate in a Hindu event in Edmonton only under the protection of RCMP officers, as a group of Khalistani protesters staged a disruptive demonstration against me."

He said that as Canadians, they expect their federal government and its agencies to collaborate with other affected countries to protect their citizens from threats like terrorism and extremism.

"We know that extremism and terrorism don't recognise and are not limited to national borders. On Canadian Khalistani violent extremism, as Canadians, we expect our federal government and its agencies to collaborate with other affected countries to protect our citizens...," Arya said.

He further said that recent developments have significantly impacted Canada and India's ability to collaborate on the issue of Khalistan and stressed the need to "recognise the importance of eliminating cross-border threats posed by Khalistani extremism."

"Recent revelations and developments are impacting Canada and India's ability to collaborate on this issue. It is critical that we all recognise the importance of eliminating cross-border threats posed by Khalistani extremism and resume our efforts to address it effectively...," Arya said.

Addressing the Hindu-Canadians, he said, "To my fellow Hindu-Canadians: We are one of the most educated and successful communities in this country, contributing greatly to Canada's progress. Yet, our low profile is often mistaken for weakness by politicians."

He emphasised the importance of Hindu-Canadians speaking out to ensure their concerns are addressed, and urged them to hold politicians accountable for their actions.

Arya said, "I pledge to do my best to advocate on your behalf. However, my efforts alone are not enough. The only way to have our concerns addressed is for Hindu-Canadians to raise their voices and hold all politicians accountable. Together, we must ensure that our safety and interests are protected."

The ties between India and Canada soured after Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

The recent diplomatic row erupted when Canada labelled India's High Commissionerand other diplomats as "persons of interest" in the investigation of Nijjar's death.

India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats hours after it summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler and conveyed that the "baseless targeting" of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable.

The Ministry of external Affairs said earlier that it was underlined to the Canada's Charge d'Affaires that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government's actions endangered their safety and the government had decided to withdraw India's High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and other targeted diplomats and officials.

The Indian government conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the "Trudeau Government's support for extremism, violence and separatism against India".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor