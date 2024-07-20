Canadian PM announces change of cabinet

Ottawa, July 20 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a change to the cabinet.

According to a news release from the prime minister's office, Trudeau named Steven MacKinnon as Canada's new minister of labour and seniors, filling a vacancy left by outgoing minister Seamus O'Regan, Xinhua news agency reported.

MacKinnon was sworn in to his new role Friday morning, shifting from his current role as Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.

Minister Karina Gould will resume her role as Leader of the Government in the House of Commons upon her expected return from parental leave at the end of July, the release said.

