Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accuses Russia of weaponising energy and food

New York [US], September 21 : Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday (local time) accused Russia of weaponising energy and food. He said countries need to support Ukraine as well as back the sustainable development goals (SDG) and global development, calling it the only responsible choice."

In his address at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Ukraine, Trudeau said, "Russia is weaponising energy and food, leading millions to face shortages, hunger and even starvation. Canada is dedicated to mitigating the impacts on the most vulnerable. We do not believe we have to choose between supporting Ukraine and supporting the SDGs and global development. In fact, the only responsible choice is to do both, which we are doing with solidarity and financial commitment."

Trudeau called on Russia to completely and immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine. He said the key principles of the Ukrainian 'peace formula' are rooted in international law and preserve Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Trudeau said, "The fight of Ukraine is also our fight, it is also our common struggle and there can be no doubt about this. Canada calls on Russia to completely, immediately, without conditions, withdraw troops. The key principles of the Ukrainian peace formula because it must be a peace that respects the UN charter, is based on international law and preserves Ukraine's territorial integrity. A peace that upholds our common humanity and common values, not a peace that turns a blind eye. It must be a peace that is built on respect for the facts and respect for the rules."

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, adding that action should be taken to stop the tragic deaths and violence. He accused Russia of using its veto power in the United Nations to facilitate the war. Noting that the United Nations was established to save people from the scourge of war, he called for making efforts to not let the world return to a place where "might makes right".

"The UN was established to save people from the scourge of war. This fundamental principle has guided this institution since it was founded. So, we need to be 100 per cent clear about what is happening right now. A permanent member of this Security Council, Russia, has launched and continues to wage an illegal war. Vladimir Putin has violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and seeks to deny the rights of Ukrainian people to determine their own future," Trudeau said in his address.

"At the same time, the Russian Federation has been flagrantly using its veto right within this organisation to facilitate this war and these violations of the principles of the United Nations. We must stand up to this affront to the UN. We must take action to stop the tragic deaths and violence, including sexual violence caused by this unjustifiable invasion. We must not let the world return to a place where might makes right. We must make sure that borders mean something, even when a neighbour has a bigger army," he added.

Trudeau stressed that respect for the rule of law and accountability to it should be fundamental and non-negotiable. Noting that tens of millions of people died in Europe, Africa and Asia during the Second World War, he said that Ukraine, Europe and the whole Global South are suffering due to the ongoing conflict.

"Tens of millions of people died in Europe, Africa and Asia during the Second World War. Watching bloody conflict return to Europe has shaken the conscience of the world. And it threatens the peace that for three-quarters of a century led to unprecedented prosperity around the world. We cannot let that happen because it is not just Ukraine or even just Europe that suffers if we don't uphold our values, all of us will suffer, including all of you in the Global South. And it's not just about the far-reaching and long-term impacts. It's about the suffering that is happening right now," Trudeau said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of selectively turning to principles of the UN Charter on a case-by-case basis based on their "parochial geopolitical needs."

Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine, Lavrov said Russia continues to insist on all provisions of the United Nations Charter being respected and applied fully and not selectively.

The Russian Foreign Minister said, "Thanks to the United Nations, a new world war was averted. A new world war that was fraught with nuclear disaster. Unfortunately, after the end of the Cold War, the collective West, led by the US single-handedly decided that it would determine the fates of all of humankind and with its complex of superiority began to more frequently and broadly ignore the legacy of the founding fathers of the United Nations."

"Today, the West turns selectively to norms and principles on a case-by-case basis, exclusively based on their parochial geopolitical needs. This has resulted in the shaking of global stability as well as the exacerbation and the fermenting of new hotbeds of tension. Risks of global conflict have heightened." "In order to curb them, in order to bring things on a peaceful path, the Russian Federation has and continues to insist on all provisions of the United Nations Charter being respected and applied not selectively but fully in their full and interconnected way," he added.

