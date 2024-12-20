Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to announce Cabinet reshuffle with 8 new ministers; NDP leader pushes for non-confidence motion

Ottawa [Canada], December 20 : Amid growing calls for resignation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce a cabinet reshuffle on Friday, introducing eight new ministers and altering the roles of four others, according to a report by CBC News.

The new ministers joining cabinet include Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety; Elisabeth Briere, Minister of National Revenue; Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada; Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence; David McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety; Ruby Sahota, Minister of Democratic Institutions and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario; and Joanne Thompson, Minister of Seniors of Canada.

The current ministers who will be changing portfolios include Anita Anand remains minister of transport, but adds the internal trade portfolio; Gary Anandasangaree remains minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs, and becomes minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency; Steven MacKinnon becomes minister of employment, workforce development and labour; and Ginette Petitpas Taylor becomes president of Treasury Board, CBC News reported.

Notably, the cabinet reshuffle follows the resignation of Chrystia Freeland, the Former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister. Earlier on December 16, hours before the statement on Canada's economy, Freeland announced her resignation from the Cabinet.

In the letter addressed to PM Trudeau, Freeland wrote, "It has been the honour of my life to serve in government, working for Canada and Canadians. We have accomplished a lot together. On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet."

"Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet. To be effective, a Minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence. In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it. For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada," the letter added.

Meanwhile, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh on Friday said that his party will vote to bring the government of Trudeau down and will put forward a clear motion of non-confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons.

Sharing a post on X, Singh wrote, "Justin Trudeau failed in the biggest job a Prime Minister has: to work for people, not the powerful. The NDP will vote to bring this government down, and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government who will work for them."

Justin Trudeau failed in the biggest job a Prime Minister has: to work for people, not the powerful. The NDP will vote to bring this government down, and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government who will work for them. pic.twitter.com/uqklF6RrUX — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) December 20, 2024

In a statement posted on X, Singh said, "The Canadian dream is a good job that gets you a home and a fridge full of groceries with enough left over to save for vacations. A country where healthcare is always there as soon as you need it. I believe every Canadian deserves that."

"The Trudeau Liberals said a lot of the right things. Then they let people down again and again. Justin Trudeau failed in the biggest job a Prime Minister has: to work for people, not the powerful. To focus on Canadians, not themselves. The Liberals don't deserve another chance. That's why the NDP will vote to bring this government down, and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government who will work for them. No matter who is leading the Liberal Party, this government's time is up. We will put forward a clear motion of non-confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons," the statement added.

Stepping up his criticism, Singh added, "I called for Justin Trudeau to resign, and he should. He can't fix health care. He can't build homes you can afford. He can't lower your bills. I have always fought for people..."

He added, "Canadians can come together and build a country where we take better care of each other. A country where we create good jobs. Stand up to the threats of Trump's tariffs. And where everyone has a chance to succeed. I will be working hard to build a movement that can win in the next election. Join me in this fight."

Earlier in September, the federal New Democrats withdrew their support from the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberal government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor