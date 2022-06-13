Canadian PM tests positive for COVID-19 for second time
By ANI | Published: June 13, 2022 10:22 PM2022-06-13T22:22:01+5:302022-06-13T22:30:07+5:30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday informed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19.
Trudeau said that he is isolated and he felt "OK".
"I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let's protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," the Canadian PM tweeted.
He previously tested positive for COVID-19 in late January this year and is triple vaccinated.
( With inputs from ANI )
