Canadian PM tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

By ANI | Published: June 13, 2022 10:22 PM2022-06-13T22:22:01+5:302022-06-13T22:30:07+5:30

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday informed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau said that he is isolated and he felt "OK".

"I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let's protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," the Canadian PM tweeted.

He previously tested positive for COVID-19 in late January this year and is triple vaccinated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

