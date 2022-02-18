Canadian Police plans to take 'imminent' action against protesters in Ottawa

Canadian law enforcement agencies are preparing to take "imminent" action against participants in the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, who demand the government scrap COVID-19 vaccine mandates, interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said.

"We've been bolstering our resources, developing clear plans and preparing to take action. The action is imminent," Bell told a news conference on Thursday.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) will be assisted by the country's federal police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and other law enforcement agencies from Ontario and Quebec, Bell said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor