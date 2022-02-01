Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 as the country sees a continuing rise in the Omicron variant and is also faced with trucker protests against coronavirus restrictions, reported CNN News.

Taking to Twitter, Trudeau said on Monday, "This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine -- and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted."

Notably, the Canadian Prime Minister is fully vaccinated and also received the boost dose.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister said during an outdoor news conference that two of his three school-age children have also tested positive, reported the news channel.

Previously on Wednesday, Trudeau met in person with several members of his cabinet. He and his family are in isolation.

The Trudeau family has been relocated to an undisclosed location as a precaution as protests continue in Ottawa by those opposing COVID-19 restrictions.

( With inputs from ANI )

