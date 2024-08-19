Canadian Uyghur politician links China's Taiwan aggression to US hesitancy and western distractions

Edmonton [Canada], August 19 : The international community has largely reacted with concern to China's assertive policies towards Taiwan. Many nations view China's military threats and aggressive rhetoric as destabilizing for regional and global security.

Sharing a post on X recently, the former President of the East Turkistan Government in Exile, Ghulam Osman Yaghma, argued that China's growing assertiveness towards Taiwan is driven by the US reluctance to confront Beijing directly, compounded by the Western focus on other conflicts.

China leverages the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to advance its strategic goals, particularly as Central Asia and Russia become increasingly entangled in its framework.

"Is There a Way to Halt China's Advancements on Taiwan? China is increasingly assertive regarding Taiwan, exerting pressure at levels previously unseen. This growing aggression stems from a calculated understanding: the United States is deeply reluctant to engage in a direct conflict with China," he wrote on X.

"This emboldens Beijing, especially in the current global context where Western powers are focused on the Russia-Ukraine war, and the potential of the conflict in Gaza escalating to a larger conflict in the Middle East. These dynamics undoubtedly present China with a unique window of opportunity to make aggressive moves on the Taiwan issue," he added.

Yaghma further suggested that to counter Beijing's ambitions, the US could exploit China's vulnerability in East Turkistan by negotiating with Mongolia to establish a military base near the region. Such a move would not only pressure China to reassess its Taiwan strategy but also bolster Mongolia's security against Chinese and Russian influences. This approach would help the US achieve several strategic goals simultaneously, including easing pressure on Taiwan, strengthening Mongolia, and containing China and Russia.

A Canadian Uyghur politician, Ghulam Osman Yaghma was born in Artush, Xinjiang.

After completing high school, he was denied access to higher education by the Chinese government because of his previous involvement in establishing an independence organization aimed at freeing East Turkistan from Chinese control. He later worked as an instructor of modern Uyghur language, literature, and aesthetics.

Ghulam Osman Yaghma's statement emerged against the backdrop of escalating tensions between China and Taiwan. As China intensified its pressure on Taiwan, Yaghma's remarks highlighted the growing risks and strategic dynamics influencing the region. Recently, Taiwan issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid trips to China, Hong Kong, and Macao due to Beijing's threats against supporters of Taiwan's independence. Liang Wen-chieh, spokesperson for Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, issued this warning amid heightened tensions with China.

Beijing views Taiwan as part of its territory and has refused to engage with Taiwan's government since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016. The advisory aims to alert Taiwanese travellers to the risks posed by China's new regulations targeting independence supporters. Although travel is not banned, citizens are advised to avoid expressing political views or engaging in activities that could lead to detention or prosecution by Chinese authorities.

Previously, Taiwan had condemned Beijing's threats of severe penalties, including the death penalty, for those advocating Taiwan's independence. Beijing's notice specified that leaders of independence efforts causing significant harm to the state and its people could face the death penalty, while other prominent advocates might receive prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life.

Taipei has denounced the new Chinese guidelines, asserting that Beijing has no legal authority over Taiwan and dismissing the regulations as non-binding on Taiwanese citizens.

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) criticized the guidelines as "regrettable" and provocative, harmful to relations between Taiwanese and mainland Chinese people. The MAC also advised Taiwanese living in China or planning to visit to be cautious and vigilant.

China's intensified measures against supporters of Taiwan's independence are driven by its long-standing claim over Taiwan, despite the island's self-governance since 1949. Rising tensions have been exacerbated by Taiwan's international engagements and Beijing's attempts to diplomatically isolate the island.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) views advocacy for Taiwan's independence as a direct threat to its sovereignty, resulting in punitive actions such as legal threats and economic coercion.

