Canadian woman jailed for 22 yrs for sending poison-laced letters to Trump

Washington, Aug 18 A US court has sentenced a Canadian woman to 22 years in jail for sending letters laced with ricin poison to former President Donald Trump when he was in office.

On Thursday, District Judge Dabney Friedrich sentenced 56-year-old Pascale Ferrier to 262 months in prison, the BBC reported.

She will be deported from the US after serving her sentence and faces supervision for life if she ever returns.

Judge Friedrich told Ferrier her actions were "potentially deadly" and "harmful to you, harmful to society, harmful to the potential victims".

Ferrier, a dual citizen of France and Canada, told the court that she regretted that her plan had failed and that she "couldn't stop Trump".In her address, she also said that she saw herself as an activist not a terrorist.

