Cancer touches us all, says Joe Biden after being diagnosed with 'aggressive' form of disease

Washington, May 19 Former US President Joe Biden on Monday released his first statement after his office announced that he has been diagnosed with a relatively aggressive form of prostate cancer.

"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support," wrote the 82-year-old in a social media post while sharing a picture with wife.

Biden's office stated on Sunday that the former President was last week seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement went on to say.

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," it added.

Biden was the oldest US President when he left office earlier this year, making way for President Donald Trump to return to the White House for a second term, defeating Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his heartfelt wishes to the former US President for a quick and complete recovery.

"Deeply concerned to hear about Joe Biden's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family," PM Modi posted on X.

US President Donald Trump also commented on the diagnosis via his Truth Social platform: "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

