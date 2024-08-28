Cannabis seizures at UK airports triple in 2024

London, Aug 28 The amount of cannabis seized from smugglers at airports in the United Kingdom (UK) so far this year is already three times the total for 2023, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday.

According to the NCA, an estimated 15 tons of cannabis have been seized so far this year, compared to approximately five tons in all of 2023. This also represents "a staggering increase" from the two tonnes seized in 2022, the agency said.

The trend has been fueled by organized crime gangs, who have access to cannabis grown overseas in locations where it is legal, the NCA said. These gangs recruit couriers to transport the drugs to the UK, where they generate greater profits.

"Illegal drugs cause harm to communities and fuel criminal gangs," said Seema Malhotra, minister for immigration and citizenship. "We will not tolerate people attempting to bring them into our country," Xinhua news agency reported.

So far this year, 378 people have been arrested in connection with investigations into cannabis smuggling by air passengers. A total of 196 people have already been convicted, and handed sentences totaling 188 years.

Around half of all arrests this year involved cannabis originating from Thailand, while several dozen more were related to cannabis from Canada and the United States.

"We would appeal to anyone who is approached to engage in smuggling to think very carefully about the potential consequences of their actions, and the risks they will run," said NCA Director General of Threats James Babbage.

The maximum sentence for importing cannabis into the UK is up to 14 years in prison.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor