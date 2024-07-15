"Cannot allow a shooter to change scheduling": Trump heads to Milwaukee convention after assassination attempt

Washington, DC [US], July 15 : Former US President Donald Trump was en route to Milwaukee on Sunday to attend the Republican National Convention, despite the recent assassination attempt.

Trump's aide, Dan Scavino, shared a video of Trump's motorcade at the airport on X, expressing gratitude for the support and well wishes from his supporters.

In his post, Scavino wrote, "He is so grateful for all of your prayers, support, and well wishes out there. Wheels up ... to the Great State of Wisconsin!"

Trump was shot in the ear during an assassination attempt on Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump's advisers said he is "doing well" and "looks forward" to the GOP conference in Milwaukee, according to CNN.

Trump also confirmed on Truth Social that he is heading to Milwaukee as scheduled.

"Based on yesterday's terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a "shooter," or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, at 3:30 P.M. TODAY. Thank you! DJT" Trump said.

Trump's post follows a statement from Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Brian Schimming, who said there are no major changes to the Republican National Convention schedule.

Trump was on stage at a campaign rally on Saturday when gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

The FBI is investigating the entire incident as 'potential domestic terrorism', reported Al Jazeera.

FBI Special Agent Kevin Rojek told reporters that the gun used in Trump's attempted assassination was a lawfully acquired "AR-style 556 rifle." Authorities believe the semiautomatic pistol was purchased by the shooter's father, but they do not yet know how he obtained it or whether he took it without his father's knowledge, the FBI said.

The FBI special agent in charge of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee said there had been no modifications to the security plan for the event, which begins on Monday, and that the FBI is "confident in the security plans."

Michael Hensle stated that the FBI was "fully prepared" for the event.

Denouncing the attack that took place during Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said on Sunday, "Political disagreements can never, ever be addressed through violence. Disagreements are okay, but we need to use a peaceful political process to settle those differences."

"This is a moment where all leaders have a responsibility to speak and act with moral clarity, where all leaders need to take down the temperature, rise above the hateful rhetoric that exists and search for a better, brighter future for this nation," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor