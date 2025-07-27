"Cannot run a Republic like this," FBI Dy Director says in cryptic X post

Washington DC [US], July 27 : US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Deputy Director Dan Bongino vowed to uncover the "truth" in a cryptic post on 'X', proclaiming that "we cannot run a Republic like this."

Bongino on Saturday said that FBI Director Kash Patel and he are committed to "stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations."

"But what I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I'll never be the same after learning what I've learned," he said.

It is unclear what Bongino was referring to.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and podcaster, was at the center of the debate over the files related to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein earlier this month, The Hill reported.

The FBI and Justice Department (DOJ) said in a joint, unsigned memo that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in prison while awaiting trial and that he did not keep the so-called "client list."

Bongino was frustrated with the leaders at the Department of Justice and the handling of the Epstein files earlier in July. He clashed with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the issue and has reportedly weighed resigning from his post, as per The Hill.

When Bondi briefed Trump in May on the Justice Department's review of the documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, she told him that his name appeared in the files, CNN reported.

The conversation, which also included Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, was characterized by two White House officials as a "routine briefing" that covered the scope of the Justice Department's findings. Trump's name appearing in the files, they said, was not the sole focus of the discussions.

Bondi also raised in the meeting that several names of high-profile figures were also mentioned, and that investigators did not find evidence of a so-called client list or evidence refuting that Epstein died by suicide, the officials said, as per CNN.

