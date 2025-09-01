Cannot show multi coloured dreams of new generation on old black white screen: PM Modi at SCO summit

Tianjin [China], September 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that the aspirations of the Global South cannot be confined to outdated frameworks, emphasising that the world must move towards a more inclusive and modern approach.

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, PM Modi used the analogy of a "black-and-white screen" to explain that the dreams of the new generation cannot be displayed on old systems.

"To confine the aspirations of the Global South to outdated frameworks is to deny justice to future generations. The colourful dreams of the new generation cannot be displayed on a black-and-white screen. It is time to change the screen," PM Modi said as per a press statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi further added that the SCO can play an important role in guiding multilateralism and building an inclusive world order.

"SCO can become a guide to multilateralism and an inclusive world order. I am glad that a statement is being issued today on this important subject."

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that the SCO is evolving with time. Four new centres are being established to address contemporary challenges such as organised crime, drug trafficking, and cybersecurity. We welcome this reform-oriented approach," he noted.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the need for reforms in global institutions. Referring to the upcoming 80th anniversary of the United Nations, he urged the SCO members to work together to unanimously call for reform of the UN.

He added, "SCO members can increase mutual cooperation for reforms in global institutions. On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, we can unanimously call for UN reform."

Further addressing the Summit, PM Modi highlighted India's approach to strengthening cooperation under the SCO framework. In this regard, he noted that India seeks greater action under three pillars - Security, Connectivity and Opportunity.

Emphasising that peace, security, and stability remain key to progress and prosperity, he called upon member countries to take firm and decisive action to fight terrorism in all its manifestations.

"We must state it clearly and in one voice: double standards on terrorism are unacceptable. Together, we must oppose terrorism in every form and manifestation. This is our responsibility towards humanity, " PM said as per MEA's official statement.

It is worth noting that at the SCO Summit, the member states in the joint declaration adopted a strong stance against terrorism in their statement. The member states strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, which killed 26 people.

According to an official statement by the MEA, the Summit witnessed productive discussions on the SCO Development Strategy, Reform of Global Governance, Counter-Terrorism, Peace and Security, Economic and Financial Cooperation, and Sustainable Development.

The MEA's statement further highlighted that PM Modi underscored the role of "connectivity" in fostering development and building trust.

The Prime Minister stated that India strongly supported projects such as Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor.

He said, "India has always believed that strong connectivity does not merely facilitate trade but also opens the doors to trust and development.

It is with this vision that we are working on initiatives such as the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor. Through these, we can enhance our linkages with Afghanistan and Central Asia."

He also spoke about opportunities in the fields of start-ups, innovation, youth empowerment and shared heritage, which must be pursued under the SCO umbrella.In a significant announcement, PM Modi proposed commencing a Civilizational Dialogue Forum within the group to foster greater people-to-people ties and cultural understanding.

PM Modi concluded his address by congratulating Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov as the next Chairman of the SCO and reaffirmed India's commitment to cooperation with all partners.

PM Modi also thanked the Chinese President for his warm hospitality and congratulated him on the successful organisation of the Summit. He also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on taking over the next Presidency of SCO.

MEA highlighted in the statement that at the conclusion of the Summit, the SCO Member countries adopted the Tianjin Declaration.

PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

The meeting focused on bolstering the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine.

