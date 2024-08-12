Car accident injures five in Japan

Tokyo, Aug 12 A multi-vehicle collision inside an expressway tunnel injured five people in the southwestern Japanese city of Tottori on Monday, with three in critical condition.

According to local authorities, the accident took place at around 11:20 a.m. local time, when a car and a truck collided head-on inside Yose Daiichi Tunnel on Tottori Expressway, Xinhua news agency reported.

The car then collided with a second large truck.

According to police, the severely injured included a man and a woman from the passenger car and a man from the first truck, who were currently unconscious after being transported to a hospital in Tottori city.

A woman from the first truck and a man from the second truck also sustained injuries.

The affected section of the expressway between Yose Interchange and Chizu Interchange has been closed in both directions as police continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor