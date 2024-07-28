Caravans of Baloch people reach Gwadar ahead of massive national gathering today

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], July 28 : Caravans from across Balochistan are slowly making their way to Gwadar for the Baloch National Gathering on Sunday.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee says, the Baloch people, will not remain silent against the Baloch genocide and their exploitation and to raise their voice this national gathering has been called for.

The Baloch National Assembly will be a historic public referendum against Baloch genocide, exploitation of Baloch coast and resources in the form of so-called mega projects and turning Balochistan into a prison in the name of security, say the Yakjehti Committee.

On Saturday caravans carrying several Balochi people departed from various districts for Gwadar. The organisers alleged that they had to face harassment and intimidation by the state but the Baloch were determined to join the historic gathering.

The Balochistan Post reported that Pakistani forces had detained several organizers and volunteers in a crackdown ahead of the national gathering. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and Balochistan police had previously announced that the state's authority would not be challenged and that force would be used to prevent the 'gathering.

Activist Mehrang Baloch who is at the centre of the protest said this was not a time to be silent but to resist.

The State of Pakistan is using all its resources and power to thwart the Baloch National Gathering, which clearly shows the state's cowardice and fear. If we remain silent in the face of oppression, oppression, and brutality of the state of Pakistan today, the consequences will be felt by our present and future generations. So, this is not the time to be silent, but to resist.

She further announced that on Sunday there would be a shutter down strike in all parts of the state except Gwadar.

"We announce a shutter down strike in respect of Baloch Gathering in entire Makran except Gwadar on July 28. We believe that Baloch National Gathering is the beginning of an organized public struggle against Baloch genocide, unity and consensus among the Baloch nation, and the reconstruction of the Baloch nation. Therefore, in respect of this Raji Machi, all shopkeepers, entrepreneurs, and business community of Baloch Raj should strike shutter down on voluntary basis and play their role in the struggle of Baloch national survival," she said.

Meanwhile, the gathering gets underway, the Balochistan Post has released its report on the crisis of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. The report states that the Genocide continues to cast a dark shadow over the region and that these disappearances have targeted individuals from various walks of life, including students, activists, journalists, and politicians.

According to the report, 19 individuals were forcibly disappeared in the past two weeks and continue to be missing. Four individuals who were kidnapped were later released and returned to the safety of their homes, while six bodies were found. The average number of abductions for the first two weeks of July stood at 1.36 per day.

