Cardi B confirms split from Offset

Los Angeles, Dec 12 Rapper Cardi B has confirmed her single status in the wake of rumours about her relationship with Offset.

The rapper, 31, got candid on Instagram Live over the weekend as she admitted, “I’ve been single for a minute now,” as per a recording of the livestream shared on X (formerly Twitter), reports People magazine.

She continued, “But I have been afraid… Not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been, like, a sign.”

Cardi B said she wants to start the new year “fresh” and “open,” as she admitted, “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah… I’m excited.”

The relationship status update comes after the couple attended the same event on Sunday night -- TikTok In the Mix music festival in Mesa, Arizona -- but were not photographed together.

As per People, during the Live, she also acknowledged that her recent social media activity has been full of "clues" about her relationship status.

Last week, fans noticed that she and Offset, who she wed privately in 2017 -- had both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings (sic)", she said during the Live.

On December 4, the ‘Bongos’’ rapper shared some cryptic messages that hinted at possible relationship trouble on her Instagram stories, including, "You know when you just out grow relationships.”

She added to the statement, "I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Offset, 31, also posted to his Instagram story in the wake of the unfollowing news last week.

He posted a Scarface clip to his Story featuring Al Pacino yelling, “Hey, f--- you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me”.

