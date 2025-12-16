Carolina: 11 Firefighters and Residents Injured in Gas Line Explosion at Salisbury House

At least 11 firefighters and several residents were injured in a gas line explosion in Salisbury, North Carolina Monday evening, December 16. The incident occurred at around 5 pm in a house on Laurel Street, after which the Salisbury Fire Department rushed to the scene.

Salisbury Fire Department officials arrived within 4 minutes after the distress call and found heavy fire coming from the rear of the home. In the middle of the firefighting and dousing operation, a gas pipeline exploded inside the house, causing the roof to collapse and sending projectiles flying inside the home.

It was initially reported that the explosion was caused by a gas line, but officials have since said the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time. The injured firefighters were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The injuries were non-life-threatening and two people were also injured, but their condition is unknown at the time of writing this report. Fire Chief Bob Parnell said Monday night he doesn’t know what exploded yet.