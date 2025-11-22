Carolina Shooting: At Least Four Injured in Firing at Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony; Incident Caught on Camera

At least four people were shot in North Carolina, US, when a gunman opened fire in a crowd during an annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday evening, September 21. The incident took place near Corbin Avenue, just steps from the centre of the event, at around 7.30 pm.

Emergency crew, including security personnel from Concord Police, Concord Fire and County EMS, were already on site for the ceremony and responded immediately after the incident. The injured were transported to the hospital. Three people were reported to be in critical condition, and one was in stable condition.

BREAKING (shooting): Charlotte/Concord, NC - Panic set in at after a shooting occurred during the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Concord, North Carolina, where at least four people have been shot.



Concord Police reported the shooting inverted around 7:30 pm on… pic.twitter.com/9Ub6LcpRSD — The Questionable Gardner (@T_Q_Gardner) November 22, 2025

WATCH: Video shows moment shots were fired during concert portion of annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Concord, North Carolina. Reports of multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/IFVgCMRfdV — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 22, 2025

Videos shared on social sites show gunshots can be heard from a distance and screams of the crowd. A video shows panic among people after the firing and people ran away from the stage during the tree lighting event.

Authorities said officers are at the spot and reviewing videos and other CCTV footage from the venue to search for the suspect gunman. The department said more details will be released as the investigation progresses.