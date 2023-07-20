Cases of Crimean–Congo Hemorrhagic fever surged in June in Afghanistan: WHO 

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 20 : The cases of Crimean–Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) highly increased in the month of June, the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed in a recent report, according to TOLOnews.

Along with the Crimean–Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), the cases of Acute Watery Diarrhea also spiked in Afghanistan.

“The CCHF-associated deaths were reported from 12 provinces (13 from Kabul, 6 from Balkh, 3 from Parwan, 3 from Takhar, 2 from Jawzjan, 2 from Kandahar, and 1 each from Baghlan, Faryab, Ghazni, Kapisa, Paktya, and Sar-i-Pul),” TOLOnews cited the data from the WHO report.

The report states that 1.4 million people were reached with humanitarian health care just in June in various regions. Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the country is under the grip of a humanitarian and economic crisis.

According to TOLOnews, in June 2023, WHO conducted monitoring visits in 34 provinces, 113 primary healthcare facilities, 96 hospitals under the HER project, 98 Therapeutic Feeding Units (TFU), 4 Family Health Houses (FFHs), 19 hospitals (including integrated infectious disease and COVID-19 hospitals), and 7 ambulatory services.

In total, 136 CCHF samples were tested since the beginning of 2023, of which 53 samples were positive, WHO said.

According to medical professionals, other symptoms of Congo disease include a high fever, headache, body pain, nausea, and stomach pain.

