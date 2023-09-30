Casio’s G-Shock watches: 40 years of resilience and innovation

Tokyo [Japan], September 30 : The year 2023 is special for the Japanese watch company Casio.

Casio celebrated its 40th anniversary of the G-Shock, which is a significant milestone for this iconic watch brand known for its durability and innovation.

G-Shock watches have been a favourite among sportspersons and outdoor enthusiasts for decades.

Casio frequently promotes the event across the world in order to establish G-Shock globally.

It introduces familiarity as well as its purpose and capacity to fit into modern lifestyles. G-Shock consequently achieved significant advancements.

Tetsuro Ono, Executive Officer, Casio said, "We have held the G-Shock event 80 times in 34 countries around the world. G-shock has four attractive points. One is staging significant events all over the world. Second, there are 5 million devoted G-shock customers after 40 years of sales. Third, we sell in 140 countries, and we are shipping 140 million products."

"It is sold in about 2,500 stores all over the world, and I think it is a very high-value product that anyone can easily obtain. Fourth, G-Shock's product quality: G-Shock is a unique product and has absolute toughness. In addition, the special resin can be used to express various designs", Ono said.

In the music, sports, and culture fields, G-Shock has taken root. The main attractive point of G-Shock is that it exists beyond the watch. For loyal fans who love G-Shock and future users, Casio’s G-Shock will continue to deliver unique value and bring enjoyment and excitement, so we hope you will continue to love this brand “G-Shock”.

Based on 40 years of function development and marketing efforts, G-Shock will gain more global admirers in the near future.

