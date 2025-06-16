Caste census, OBC politics, PM Modi's global recognition in Cyprus shape BJP's political narrative

New Delhi, June 16 Hours after the Union government on Monday issued a notification for conducting India’s 16th census with caste enumeration in 2027, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav claimed, "The Congress has always betrayed and deceived the OBC community."

Addressing media personnel in New Delhi, the Union Minister while taking a jibe at the grand old party said, "If the Congress was ever sincere about OBC welfare, they would have acted on the Kaka Kalelkar Commission report", referencing the first Backward Classes commission set up in 1953.

Yadav emphasised that the Congress, even after returning to power, did not implement the Mandal Commission’s recommendations.

"It was only after the Congress lost power that the Janata Party formed the Mandal Commission. Even after the Janata Party's exit, Congress, while still in power, did not implement the Mandal Commission report. It was only after Congress was out of the picture that the Mandal Commission was implemented. Ironically, in Parliament, it was Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi who went on record opposing it", he added.

Meanwhile, on the international front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Cyprus’ highest civilian honour, the ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III,’ by President Nikos Christodoulides.

This recognition marks the 23rd international award conferred upon PM Modi, highlighting his global appeal and India’s rising influence under his leadership.

"This prestigious honour reflects the Prime Minister’s global leadership and contributions to India's growing stature on the international stage. It is a moment of pride for all of us, as this marks the 23rd such international recognition for him", said Yadav.

Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the Prime Minister via social media platform X, saying, “This reflects the continuously rising stature of India on the global stage."

To further underline Prime Minister Modi’s international image, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared a graphic on X titled “23 Global Honours Celebrated by 140 Crore Indians: India’s Unstoppable Global Ascent.”

The graphic, now widely circulated on social media, lists all 23 international awards received by PM Modi — from Kuwait, France, Greece, Egypt, and Russia to Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Mauritius, Afghanistan and Palestine.

