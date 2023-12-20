Casualties of Nepal nationals in Russia-Ukraine war rises to 8, four more in Ukrainian custody: Nepal Foreign Ministry

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 20 : Nepal's casualties in ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has risen to 8 while four other citizens of Nepal remain in Ukrainian captivity, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

In a release, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the eighth casualty - Kundan Singh Nagal was killed while he was fighting from the Russian side in the ongoing war.

Furthermore, the Ministry said that Ukrainian forces have captured four Nepali nationals fighting from the Russian side.

"Attention of Government of Nepal has been drawn with the information of four Nepali being held captive in Ukraine. In regards to it, the diplomatic channels to bring them back is on, the government has requested the Ukrainian government for their return. In order to facilitate their release and return, diplomatic efforts via International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian agencies is underway," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs release stated.

According to the release, the citizens of Nepal who are in Ukrainian custody have been identified as Bibek Khatri (Rajapur-1, Bardiya), Siddhartha Dhakal (Mandan Deupur-6, Kavrepalanchok), Bikas Rai (Letang-2, Morang), and Pratik Pun (Runtigadhi-8, Rolpa).

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that efforts are being made to repatriate the dead bodies of Nepal's citizens killed during the ongoing war and compensation for the next to kin of the deceased.

The escalating unlawful engagement of Nepali youth within the Russian army has led the government to issue warnings against travel to Russia for military involvement.

Travellers to Russia have been mandated to obtain a No Objection Letter (NOL) from the Consular Service Department. In addition, Nepali nationals residing abroad and planning visits to Russia must secure an NOL from the respective embassies located in their residing countries.

