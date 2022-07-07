CBI arrests 6 including officials of Tata Projects, Power Grid in graft case

New Delhi, July 7 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out raids at elevan locations across India including Gurugram and arrested six persons including officials of Tata Projects Limited and Power Grid Corporations in connection with a corruption case.

"B.S. Jha, the executive director of Power Grid has been arrested by us along with five others. Rs 93 lakh cash was also recovered from his house in Gurugram," said the source.

The source said that Desh Raj and R.N. singh working with Tata Projects Limited were also arrested in this connection.

An FIR was lodged in this respect in February.

There was an scheme for North East Region, North System Improvements scheme, which was for Arunanchal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The accused persons had got the tenders of the said project. As per allegations huge money was paid as bribe to get the project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor