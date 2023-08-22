CBI arrests Canada-based NRI Rahul Gangal in defence espionage case
August 22, 2023
New Delhi [India], August 22 : Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Canada-based NRI Rahul Gangal in an ongoing defence espionage case.
More details are awaited.
