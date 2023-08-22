CBI arrests Canada-based NRI Rahul Gangal in defence espionage case

By ANI | Published: August 22, 2023 07:24 PM 2023-08-22T19:24:25+5:30 2023-08-22T19:25:04+5:30

New Delhi [India], August 22 : Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Canada-based NRI Rahul Gangal in an ...

CBI arrests Canada-based NRI Rahul Gangal in defence espionage case | CBI arrests Canada-based NRI Rahul Gangal in defence espionage case

CBI arrests Canada-based NRI Rahul Gangal in defence espionage case

Next

New Delhi [India], August 22 : Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Canada-based NRI Rahul Gangal in an ongoing defence espionage case.

More details are awaited.  

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur